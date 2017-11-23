Sumner County Girl Scouts spend day in Jail giving back

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – For many people Thanksgiving is a time to spend with family, but there are some people who have to work.

The good news is the girl scouts from Troop 831 took notice and made sure the first responders in Sumner County had a Thanksgiving meal to remember.

So instead of spending the whole day with family or friends they spent part of their day in jail, but they weren’t in trouble they were just dropping of some food for the officers working inside.

“It was important for them to have a full Thanksgiving spread like we would have if we were home with our families,” said Calesha Pickard, the co-leader for 831.

The officers were treated to a full spread of mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, dressing, ham, you name it the girls prepared it and dropped it off.

“We had 29 girls show up to help cook and prepare food for our jailers and officers so they actually peeled potatoes, 30 pounds worth,” said Pickard.

A lot of work for a simple thank you and even a hug, but the girls said it was worth it.

Troop 831 plans on delivering food on Christmas as well and next year on Thanksgiving again.