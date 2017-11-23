Study: Nashville’s 37215 zip code is one of America’s most expensive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If your zip code is 37215—you’re living in one of America’s most expensive zip codes.

A new study from GoBankingRates shows what it costs to live in the priciest areas across the country.

To live in 37215, you’re total income needs to be at least $106,108 a year.

That area encompasses Green Hills and Forest Hills in Davidson County.

Researchers surveyed median home values from Zillow, which in this zip code is $658,900, as well as mortgage payment data, and cost of living components such as groceries, transportation, utilities and healthcare costs.

They used the 50-30-20 budget rule to determine how much you would need to make to live here, with 50 percent necessities, 30 percent discretionary income and 20 percent savings.

So if you used $53,054 for necessities, $31,832 for splurges and had $21,222 in savings annually, you would need a total household income of at least $100,000 to live within the 37215 zip code.