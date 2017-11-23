Son releases video of last minutes of father’s life in hope to catch killers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A grieving son released surveillance video of the last few minutes of his father’s life, hoping to catch his killers. In the video obtained by News 2, you see Ruxin Wang walking around his home on Claiborne Street Nov. 9.

Wangs wife recently twisted her ankle and in the video he brings her something to drink. About 4 p.m. he goes outside to take out the trash, then you hear three gun shots.

News 2 spoke with Mr. Wang’s son, Yun Wang the next day.

“She heard two gunshots, and afterward she tried to look around for my dad. She came out and she saw him lying there breathless,” said Yun Wang.

A witness told News 2 several young men, possibly teenagers, were seen running from the scene. Police say the suspects were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and khaki pants.

Mr. Wang’s son, Yun Wang, sent News 2 video from his father’s memorial in China. He said his father was a kind man, hardworking and always put his family first.

“I tried to let them enjoy their retirement life . I take them traveling across the world. I just didn’t know it would end up like this,” said Wang.

Ruxin Wang and his wife moved to Nashville from China after retirement in search of a better life.

They had only lived in the house on Claiborne Street a couple months. Yun Wang says he wants closure and to find his father’s killers.

Metro police told News 2 they are pursuing strong leads in this case. They have not made any arrests.

