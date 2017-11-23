Some One Bellevue Place shops open in time for Black Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Development in Bellevue continues, and after nearly 10 years of nothing but an empty building, Christmas shoppers can now flock to One Bellevue Place.

Bellevue residents can shop for black Friday once again at the location, for the first time in years.

Though few businesses were open on Thanksgiving, come Friday morning the parking lot will likely be packed. All day Thursday, cars dropped by checking schedules on businesses’ doors.

Bellevue residents still fondly remember the old mall.

“We loved the old mall, and we were sorry to see it go under,” said Cathy Tuzeneu, who’s lived in Bellevue since 2000. “But it looks like this is gonna be good.”

“It was close, convenient, and didn’t have to go to Cool Springs, Rivergate or wherever, you could just shop locally, so I’m glad we’re getting that back,” added her husband, Paul-Lyon Tuzeneu.

The area was still a top attraction on turkey day, as a steady stream of people went in and out of the movie theater. Some took this trip as an opportunity to plan out their shopping on Friday.

“I love the new theater, I’ve been to Sprouts a couple times, hit up some of the other places, I’m really excited to see what’s coming out,” said BJ Burns as he left the theater. “I love it, I live right up the road, and it’s so close I could almost walk here.”

The $200 million venture first opened back in July, and has had some setbacks.

Officials hope to have all the businesses open by Spring of next year.