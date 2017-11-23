Predators win again, 3-2 over Canadiens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You could call it the Shea Weber revenge game only the Preds former captain did not play, meanwhile PK Subban tallied an assist against his former team as the Preds picked up another win 3-2 in a shootout victory against Montreal.

Filip Forsberg scored twice on the Power Play to bring his total goals this season to 11 as the Preds had the lead until the final 56 seconds of the game when Joe Morrow scored to force overtime.

After a scoreless overtime period, Pekka Rinne stopped all 3 shots in the shootout while Kyle Turris buried the Preds 3rd shot for a 3-2 win on the shootout.

With the win the Preds have won 8 of their last 8 games and their 28 points is second in the western conference.

With the two power play goal by Filip Forsberg the Preds have scored 17 goals at home on the man advantage that ranks number one in the NHL.

The Preds are on the road Friday for a game against the St. Louis Blues in a battle of the top two teams in the Western Conference.