Police search for Clarksville man who hasn’t been seen in nearly week

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are searching for a man who has not been seen in nearly a week.

Stephen Cole, also known as “Lurch” was last seen with friends in Clarksville around 11:30 p.m. last Saturday.

Police said the 36-year-old has not been seen or heard from since and that personal property was left at home.

Cole is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 931-648-0656 Ext. 5144 or the TipsLine at 931-645-8477.