North Nashville church gives meals to hungry, sick and people working on Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A North Nashville church gave away 500 turkeys on Thanksgiving Day.

Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church provided meals to those feed the hungry, sick and those working on the holiday.

Some volunteers came as far away as Clarksville to help with the Village Thanksgiving.

“We will go find someone to give them to. I’m sure there’s hungry people out there,” volunteer Mishaundra Tatum said.

Rev. Enoch Fuzz told News 2 the Village Thanksgiving would not be successful without the help of volunteers.

“You should see the expressions on their faces, and people who really went out to deliver meals got bigger blessing than the folk who gave the meals,” he said.

At last count 400 meals had been given away.