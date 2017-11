NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Boy Scout Troop No. 17 will begin their annual Christmas tree sale on Friday.

The tree lot is set up at Blakemore United Methodist Church near Elmington Park on West End.

The troop has fresh Fraser firs – big and small – available, as well as greenery wreaths.

After deciding on a tree, the scouts will attach the stand and load it for customers.

Prices and hours vary through the end of December.