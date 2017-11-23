Murfreesboro nonprofit gives meals to hundreds of homeless people

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of homeless people in Murfreesboro weren’t left out on the streets this Thanksgiving Day.

When most businesses and organizations closed their doors, The Journey Home opened theirs, providing meals for the less fortunate.

If it wasn’t for the nonprofit, much of the homeless community may have gone without a meal.

“Father, God we are thankful on this Thanksgiving Day,” Scott Foster The Journey Home Executive Director said in a prayer before the meal.

The meal included all the fixings.

“We have turkey and ham. We have green beans, macaroni and cheese, mash potatoes, sweet potatoes, and pies,” Foster said.

It was a meal for those who never know when the next one will come.

“We’re a Christian organization. For us, it’s about loving God and loving people,” Foster said. “So, we just use this as an opportunity to come together celebration the thankfulness of God, the faithfulness of God and providing for our community.”

Dozens of volunteers were on hand at The Journey Home giving up their own Thanksgiving to make sure someone else had one.

“That’s what makes it good for us as well, knowing we’re making a difference in the life of somebody that may be struggling, you know, holidays are a tough time for some folks,” Foster said.

Katosha Webb didn’t have the best childhood, so she decided to volunteer. She said it’s her way of giving back.

“I remember times you know I went to bed hungry and I’m thankful now because I have a way better life,” Webb recalled.

The smiles on the people’s faces were reward enough for her.

“It’s something that’s going to make them feel like somebody else cares for them if they’re having a low point in their day or just their situation,” Webb said.

The Journey Home provides daily meals, clothing, and other resources for Murfreesboro’s homeless.

Their needs go far beyond the holidays.

“Sometimes people forget that the struggle goes on after Thanksgiving,” Foster said. “Thanksgiving is a very special day and there is a lot of meaning behind serving people on Thanksgiving. But tomorrow people are going to need a roof over their head, they are still going to need food, they’re still going to need a place out of the cold and an opportunity for work.”

It wasn’t just feeding the homeless, many of the volunteers got to know them, and even joined along when one homeless woman decided to sing a song.

“I’ll fly away, in the morning, when I die hallelujah by and by, I’ll fly away,” the woman and volunteers sang.

Foster said the volunteers are the backbone of what they do and without them there would not be a Journey Home.

The Journey Home is always in need of volunteers and donations.