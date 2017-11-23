London’s Lights officially turned on in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A gorgeous lights display is lighting up one Antioch street for the holiday season.

In a father’s effort to honor his late daughter’s memory, the “London’s lights” display has opened for the season.

The display, located on Barnes Rd. behind Lenox Village, features over 160,000 lights.

The lights display will be open until 10 p.m. Thursday night, but will be open every evening throughout the holiday season.

Checking out the display is free, but organizers are asking for viewers to bring an unwrapped toy to donate.

The toys will be given to kids at Carter Lawrence Elementary and Vanderbilt children’s hospital.