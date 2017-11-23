Laura Spingler, Watertown High School, November 23, 2017

Laura Spingler teaches science at Watertown High School in Watertown, Wilson County.

Students say the way she teaches material makes it easy to learn.

Peers say she knows her students’ capabilities, sets the bar high, and helps them reach goals.

Test scores prove her methods help students better prepare for the future.

We honor Laura Spingler as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $4 billion for education programs.

Click here to view past educators.

Fill out the form below to nominate an outstanding educator.

After nominating your teacher, tune in to News 2 Thursdays at 10 p.m.and Fridays between 6 to 7 a.m.to see our weekly educator spotlight.