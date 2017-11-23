Joelton church holds tornado relief work day Friday

JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Joelton church is holding a tornado relief work day on Friday.

First Baptist Church, council members, public works and the sheriff’s department will all come together to help victims of last weekend’s storms.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can meet at the church’s parking lot on Whites Creek Pike at 8 a.m. The cleanup continues Saturday.

Joelton was one of two cities that were hit by tornadoes last Saturday night.

The EF-1 tornado left around a two mile long path of destruction in northwest Davidson County.