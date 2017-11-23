Hundreds fed at Nashville Rescue Mission on Thanksgiving

There are multiple videos inside this story. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a busy morning at the Nashville Rescue Mission as dozens of volunteers prepared breakfast at the Nashville Rescue Mission.
An estimated 450 people were served at the mission and another 200 were fed at the women’s campus.
Breakfast began at 6 a.m. with volunteers serving eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and coffee.
Thanksgiving lunch will be served at noon with dinner following at 5 p.m.
Thanksgiving at the mission
