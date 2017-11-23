“He was a family man”: Suspect still sought after shooting north Nashville pizza delivery driver in August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Investigation continues after an innocent man was shot and killed in North Nashville back in August.

“He was just trying to work and support his family,” said Gary Shannon, who is the lead detective on the case.

That man was 40-year-old Doniyor Abdumadjidov. Shannon said he was a man who worked extra hard to make sure his family had everything they needed, and a man who was killed for no reason.

“He was a family man, father of four, married and they had just moved to the states four months prior to the homicide.”

Abdumadjidov was delivering pizzas in North Nashville at around 1 a.m. on Aug. 25. He made a stop at the intersection of Batavia St. and 27th Ave. North when someone approached his car, dragged him outside then shot him in the head.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“We do have some leads based on phone records. He was a pizza delivery driver and he was delivering pizzas in the area so we have been able to track down the phone numbers that called in the order,” said Shannon.

The suspects called in the order to a home nearby and that’s when he was attacked.

Shannon said this isn’t the first pizza delivery driver who has been targeted. He said many of the suspects in these cases see it as a crime of opportunity, but this one ended with a man losing his life.

” I have been on a case in this same neighborhood we had a rash of pizza delivery robberies and I worked a few of them but they never got to where they shot a driver.”

Shannon said they do have a few leads, but will need more tips to find out who the suspects are. The detective said he does believe there are multiple people involved.

If you have any information that can help out in this case call 615-74-CRIME.