‘Gobble Gobble Give’ provides warm meals to Nashvillians in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville was among the places involved in the national “Gobble Gobble Give” event on Thanksgiving Day.

Hundreds of volunteers held a potluck at Piranha’s in downtown, bringing turkeys, hams, side items and some toiletry items.

The volunteers then put together care packages and drove them around the city, searching for people who were in need of a warm meal and toiletry items.

Last year, they helped feed and clothe 4,200 people who were down on their luck.

“You know, I had a 10-year-old girl come up to me and she said, ‘Man, this is the best Thanksgiving I’ve ever had.’ I’m telling you to hear that, to see somebody that lost their wife last year that has nowhere to go, he said today, ‘I wouldn’t have anywhere to go. You guys are my family.’ Man, that’s pretty awesome,” organizer David Montanbeau said.

This is the 20th year for the Gobble Gobble Give event, which started in Los Angeles and spread from there.