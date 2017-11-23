For 31 years, Keith Searcy Memorial Dinner feeds Nashville’s elderly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of people in Davidson County were served a warm meal Thanksgiving Day thanks to volunteers.

This year marks the 31st year for the Keith Searcy Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner. The dinner provides meals to the city’s elderly and disabled.

“They [volunteers] love to show up and they love to give back. That’s what it’s all about – giving back,” organizer Gerry Searcy said.

Gerry and her son Keith began the now annual tradition in 1987 with just a dozen plates of food.

While her son has since passed away, Searcy continues the tradition and previously told News 2 her son’s memory lives on through the yearly dinner.

Gerry, with the help of volunteers, has served thousands of meals to Nashville families over the past 31 years.