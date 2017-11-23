FedEx employee killed at Memphis hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN) – A FedEx employee was killed early Thursday morning at the shipper’s Memphis hub on Sprankle Road.

FedEx officials say the worker died after being trapped under a loader.

The identity of the worker or details surrounding the accident has yet to be released.

FedEx issued a statement, saying: “Words cannot convey the sadness we feel over the loss of our team member in an accident at the Memphis hub. Our prayers are with our colleague’s family, friends, and co-workers. We are cooperating with authorities in their investigation.

