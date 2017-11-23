Christmas parades start this weekend across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s nothing like a Christmas parade to usher in the holiday season. From small town to big city, there’s a parade for everyone across Middle Tennessee.
We will update this list through the season so check back for new dates and locations.
November 25
- Manchester Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m., Tree Lighting at 7:30 p.m. 865 McMinnville Hwy.
- Adams Christmas Parade, 4 p.m. Main street
November 26
- Carthage Christmas Parade, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main St.
December 1
- Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Baxter Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. 216 Broad St.
December 2
- Nashville Christmas Parade, starts 8:30 a.m. at Woodland St. Bridge to First Street, then up Broadway
- Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade, starts 2 p.m.
- Goodlettsville Christmas Parade, starts 4 p.m. at 200 Memorial Dr. to Goodlettsville Plaza on Rivergate Parkway
- Fairview Christmas Parade, starts 4 p.m. followed by Christmas Tree Lighting, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall
- Kiwanis Spring Hill ‘Hometown Christmas’ Parade, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Main Street
- Clarksville Christmas Parade, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at 102 Public Square
- Portland Christmas Festival and Parade, 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Main Street
- Lavergne ‘Parade of Lights’, 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park to City Hall
- Woodbury Christmas Parade, 12 p.m.
- Smithville Christmas Parade, 1 p.m. at Smithville Elementary School
- Gordonsville ‘Night of Lights Christmas Parade’, 5 p.m. Main St.
- Red Boiling Springs Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. at Nestle, Hwy. 52 East, ending at Thomas House
December 3
- Hendersonville Christmas Parade, 2:30 p.m. at 120 Powell St.
- Liberty Christmas Parade, 2 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church
December 9
- Sumner County Christmas Boat Parade, 5 p.m. Drakes Creek to Mallard Park
- Donelson Christmas Parade, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Lakeland Drive to Donelson Pike to RTA train station
- Gallatin’s ‘Christmas in Toyland’ Parade, Noon at Steam Plant Rd. to Hartsville Pike, down Main St. to Broadway to Gallatin H.S.
- Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. along Old Hillsboro Rd.
December 10
- Rutherford County Christmas Parade, 2 p.m. at Middle Tennessee Blvd/East Main St. to West Main at Walnut St.
- Alexandria Christmas Parade, 2p.m. West Main St.