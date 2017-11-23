Christmas parades start this weekend across Middle Tennessee

Nashville Christmas Parade
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s nothing like a Christmas parade to usher in the holiday season. From small town to big city, there’s a parade for everyone across Middle Tennessee.
We will update this list through the season so check back for new dates and locations.

November 25

  • Manchester Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m., Tree Lighting at 7:30 p.m.  865 McMinnville Hwy.
  • Adams Christmas Parade, 4 p.m. Main street

November 26

  • Carthage Christmas Parade,  1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main St.

December 1

  • Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Baxter Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. 216 Broad St.

December 2

  • Nashville Christmas Parade,  starts 8:30 a.m. at Woodland St. Bridge to First Street, then up Broadway
  • Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade, starts 2 p.m.
  • Goodlettsville Christmas Parade, starts 4 p.m. at 200 Memorial Dr. to Goodlettsville Plaza on Rivergate Parkway
  • Fairview Christmas Parade, starts 4 p.m. followed by Christmas Tree Lighting, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall
  • Kiwanis Spring Hill ‘Hometown Christmas’ Parade, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Main Street
  • Clarksville Christmas Parade, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at 102 Public Square
  • Portland Christmas Festival and Parade, 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Main Street
  • Lavergne ‘Parade of Lights’, 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park to City Hall
  • Woodbury Christmas Parade, 12 p.m.
  • Smithville Christmas Parade, 1 p.m. at Smithville Elementary School
  • Gordonsville ‘Night of Lights Christmas Parade’, 5 p.m. Main St.
  • Red Boiling Springs Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. at Nestle, Hwy. 52 East, ending at Thomas House

December 3

  • Hendersonville Christmas Parade, 2:30 p.m. at 120 Powell St.
  • Liberty Christmas Parade, 2 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church

December 9

  • Sumner County Christmas Boat Parade, 5 p.m. Drakes Creek to Mallard Park
  • Donelson Christmas Parade, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.  Lakeland Drive to Donelson Pike to RTA train station
  • Gallatin’s ‘Christmas in Toyland’ Parade, Noon at Steam Plant Rd. to Hartsville Pike, down Main St. to Broadway to Gallatin H.S.
  • Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade,  2 p.m. – 4 p.m. along Old Hillsboro Rd.

December 10

  • Rutherford County Christmas Parade, 2 p.m. at Middle Tennessee Blvd/East Main St. to West Main at Walnut St.
  • Alexandria Christmas Parade, 2p.m. West Main St.

