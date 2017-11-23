Christmas parades start this weekend across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s nothing like a Christmas parade to usher in the holiday season. From small town to big city, there’s a parade for everyone across Middle Tennessee.

We will update this list through the season so check back for new dates and locations.

November 25

Manchester Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m., Tree Lighting at 7:30 p.m. 865 McMinnville Hwy.

Adams Christmas Parade, 4 p.m. Main street

November 26

Carthage Christmas Parade, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main St.

December 1

Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Baxter Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. 216 Broad St.

December 2

Nashville Christmas Parade, starts 8:30 a.m. at Woodland St. Bridge to First Street, then up Broadway

Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade, starts 2 p.m.

Goodlettsville Christmas Parade, starts 4 p.m. at 200 Memorial Dr. to Goodlettsville Plaza on Rivergate Parkway

Fairview Christmas Parade, starts 4 p.m. followed by Christmas Tree Lighting, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall

Kiwanis Spring Hill ‘Hometown Christmas’ Parade, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Main Street

Clarksville Christmas Parade, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at 102 Public Square

Portland Christmas Festival and Parade, 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Main Street

Lavergne ‘Parade of Lights’, 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park to City Hall

Woodbury Christmas Parade, 12 p.m.

Smithville Christmas Parade, 1 p.m. at Smithville Elementary School

Gordonsville ‘Night of Lights Christmas Parade’, 5 p.m. Main St.

Red Boiling Springs Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. at Nestle, Hwy. 52 East, ending at Thomas House

December 3

Hendersonville Christmas Parade, 2:30 p.m. at 120 Powell St.

Liberty Christmas Parade, 2 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church

December 9

Sumner County Christmas Boat Parade, 5 p.m. Drakes Creek to Mallard Park

Donelson Christmas Parade, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Lakeland Drive to Donelson Pike to RTA train station

Gallatin’s ‘Christmas in Toyland’ Parade, Noon at Steam Plant Rd. to Hartsville Pike, down Main St. to Broadway to Gallatin H.S.

Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. along Old Hillsboro Rd.

December 10

Rutherford County Christmas Parade, 2 p.m. at Middle Tennessee Blvd/East Main St. to West Main at Walnut St.

Alexandria Christmas Parade, 2p.m. West Main St.