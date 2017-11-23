Car involved in La Vergne home invasion crashes during pursuit

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a car involved in a pursuit in La Vergne crashed at an Antioch intersection early Thursday morning.

The car was found crashed at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Hamilton Church Road around 3 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the car was involved in a home invasion in La Vergne.

Authorities pursued the car until it crashed and an unknown number of people ran away, according to Metro police.

Murfreesboro Pike was closed at the intersection for a short period of time but has since reopened to traffic.

No additional information was immediately released.