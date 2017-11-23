Artists work on massive new mural in The Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Artists spent their Thanksgiving Day painting a huge mural in West Nashville.

The 10 artists are collaborating to paint a wall just off California Avenue.

News 2 spoke to Brian Greif, the co-founder of the Nashville Walls Project, who said this particular mural is unique in several different ways.

“There’s no theme. What’s really nice about this mural is the building owners, Will and Dean White, said, ‘We just want to showcase local artists and what they do, so they can do whatever they want.’ So each of the artists picked their own themes, their own subject matter and they’re really painting what the artists find intriguing,” he explained.

The wall is longer than a football field and the mural covers all but 40 feet of the space.

Artists will be working on the piece until Monday.