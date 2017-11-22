Vanderbilt lands 5-star hoops star Simisola Shittu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt basketball added its second five-star player in a week, signing 6-9 forward Simisola Shittu to a National Letter of Intent Wednesday.

“Simisola is a special young man who is ranked a top seven player in his class,” said head coach Bryce Drew. “He possesses the athleticism and skill set of a guard while having the size and strength of a power forward.

The coach continued, “There are only a handful of players at any level that have the versatility and all-around game that he does. He is very unique in many ways and we cannot wait for him to put on a Vanderbilt jersey.”

Shittu plays at Vermont Academy and is ranked as a top 10 player nationally.

“I just felt like it was home already,” Shittu told Evan Daniels of Scout.com. “The players and everyone was so welcoming, the whole city. The coaches vision for me was just great.”

Shittu is eligible to play in the 2018-19 season.