Times are a changin’ on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill with new building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bob Dylan’s anthem from the 1960s “The Times, They Are a- Changin'” can describe Tennessee’s Capitol Hill these days.

We’ve heard about a lot of lawmakers soon leaving, but they also have a new office and committee building called the Cordell Hull building to navigate.

“It’s going to be different for everybody,” said Senator Mike Bell a few weeks before the move. “Completely different for the legislators. Completely different for the public. Completely different for the lobbyists. Completely different for everybody, the media.”

The Cordell Hull building is located down the east side from Capitol Hill and is connected by a new tunnel.

“You are going to be doing a lot more walking up there,” said Sen. Bell. “There’s a lot more distance between people to go see and for committee rooms

Named after Cordell Hull, the Middle Tennessean who won a Nobel Peace Prize for helping start the United Nations, the building once housed the Tennessee Department of Health.

“Obviously a lot of historical value here,” says Doug Kufner who is press secretary for House Republicans. “It’s great they were able to preserve it and modernize it.

Kufner says he’s glad to leave the windowless, dungeon like feel of the underground Legislative Plaza.

“It’s kind of nice to have a windows to look out now and get some sun and just kind of take a break to re-energize,” added Kufner.

And with the windows comes all that walking, which probably will be a good thing for everyone at the Tennessee capitol.

You might be walking more to find a spot for cars or buses. Parking will be an issue as a nearby parking garage is under construction.