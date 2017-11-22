Tennessee stuns Purdue 78-75

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Grant Williams scored 22 points, including the game winner, as Tennessee upset 18th ranked Purdue 78-75 Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Williams scored all of his points after halftime and drove to the goal with only 14 seconds left to give Tennessee a 76-75 lead.

PJ Thompson had a shot to win it for Purdue (4-1), but he missed his jumper and Tennessee pulled down the rebound.

The Volunteers (3-0) dominated the glass outrebounding the Boilermakers 50-41 and scoring 21 second-chance points.

Kyle Alexander led the Vols effort on the glass with 11 rebounds to go with his 13 points.

Lamonte Turner was also a hero for Tennessee. He hit a 3-pointer with only 5 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Turner finished with 17 points and hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

It’s Tennessee’s first 3-0 starts since the 2010-11 season.