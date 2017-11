NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a bank.

It happened at the 5/3 Bank located at 5820 Nolensville Pike around 10:15 a.m.

According to police, the man could be a serial robber.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.