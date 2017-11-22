Rally that never was cost Murfreesboro, Rutherford over $250K

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The rally expected to happen in downtown Murfreesboro on Oct. 28– but never happened since the white nationalist groups cancelled their plans–cost the city over $100,000.

In a press release, officials say the cost includes security and support services plus overtime for the police officers, fire department, and city crews.

Overall, the cost was $101,237 with $89,992 for the overtime pay and $12,050 for supplies, food, and fixed assets.

However, officials said the cost of supplies does not include expenditures for equipment such as pedestrian steel barricades ($24,998), gas masks ($109,800), and voice projection units for the gas masks ($18,250).

As for county department’s resources, the sheriff’s office, EMS, and EMA spent around $153,710 in preparing for and responding to the rally.

Despite the national groups cancelling their intended plans, hundreds of counter protesters came out to spread love and push back against their ideals.

Officials said the event ended with no injuries, no damages, and no arrests.

