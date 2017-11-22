Preds ask mayor how many retweets it’d take to rename city ‘Smashville’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators asked Nashville Mayor Megan Barry via Twitter how many retweets it would take to rename the city to “Smashville.”

In the tweet posted on Tuesday, the team wrote, “Hey @MayorMeganBarry, how many RTs to officially change our capital from Nashville to #Smashville? Asking for a friend.”

Mayor Barry responded to the tweet by saying, “Hmm… one or two Stanley Cups should do the trick! #PredsPride”

The Nashville Predators seemed to have agreed to the response writing, “DEAL. Just sent you a meeting request for late June.”

Last season, the Nashville Predators played in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in the team’s history. They fell two wins short against the Penguins.

This season the Preds are 12-6-2.

