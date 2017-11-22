Portion of Charlotte Avenue added to Mayor Barry’s transit plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) Mayor Megan Barry announced a change to her massive “Let’s Move Nashville” transit plan.

The plan has now been modified so the Charlotte Avenue light rail corridor extends beyond it’s current interstate 440 endpoint

With the change, people living in the West Nashville community will now have access to the light rail.

Charlotte is one of the most densely-developed corridors of the five light rail routes, and Mayor Barry says people who live out there were outspoken about the initial plan.

“We got lots of calls, lots of emails, lots of outreach from the transit open houses that we’ve had. It was clear the initial rail line on charlotte simply didn’t go far enough to meet the needs and demands for west Nashville,” she said.

The addition means the charlotte corridor will now have 5.2 miles of rail. That also means additional cost with a price tag for the rail coming out to $697 million–just one piece of the $5 billion plan.