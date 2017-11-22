Police ID alleged gunman in Nashville father’s murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they have identified the alleged gunman in a shooting that claimed the life of a 39-year-old father Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the investigation so far shows Horace Whitley was shot to death inside an apartment off South Eighth Court at the Cayce Homes housing development.

His body was dragged to a nearby tree line, authorities added.

Shanon Pleasant, who is last known to have lived on Joseph Avenue, is now wanted by police. He is considered armed and dangerous.

A motive for the fatal shooting has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information on Pleasant’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.