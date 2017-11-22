Police: Clarksville father accused in baby’s murder said he didn’t remember what happened

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Fort Campbell Army medic charged in the brutal murder of his infant daughter appeared in court Tuesday.

During the preliminary hearing, a police sergeant testified that Christopher Conway said he didn’t remember what happened to the 9-month-old girl.

Police said Conway later admitted he raped his daughter and tied a cord around her neck to keep her from crying.

The case was sent to a grand jury and Conway’s bond was set at $2 million.

Clarksville police were called to Conway’s home last Tuesday morning where the baby, named Adaline, was discovered and later pronounced dead.

Her twin sister was taken into state custody and has been placed in a relative’s care.

The children’s mother has not been charged in the case.