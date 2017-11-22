Perry County man captured after being added to Top 10 Most Wanted list

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old man was added to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted as he is a suspect in a double homicide.

Ahren Presley is accused in the deaths of two people found in Old Fort, Tennessee, on March 3, 2017.

He was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month on charges of two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and theft, two counts of especially aggravated robbery, two counts of felony murder robbery, and two counts of felony murder theft.

Presley was added to the Top 10 Most Wanted list on Wednesday and taken into custody shortly after in Chattanooga.