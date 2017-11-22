Paige’s Best Bets for the Thanksgiving holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators play the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday at 7 p.m. and I’m seeing tickets start at $65.

Tonight would be a good night to get your first look at Christmas lights like:

Drive Thru Dancing Lights at the Wilson County Fairgrounds

Christmas at Opryland

Holiday Lights at Cheekwood

If someone burns the turkey, there are more than a dozen restaurants open on thanksgiving day with special meals for the holiday.

Adele’s

Chauhan Ale and Masala House

Capitol Grille

Carter’s

Del Frisco’s Grille

Gray and Dudley

Henley

Kitchen Notes at the Omni

Merchants

The Mockingbird

Monell’s

Oak Steakhouse

Tansuo

Ted’s Montana Grill

On Black Friday instead of shopping you could go to Family Day at the Loveless. Starting at 10 am in their barn there will be a lot of activities for kids like mini train rides and face painting and free pictures with Santa and Mrs.Claus.

The Adventure Science Center will be open Friday and they’re opening a new exhibit called the Tinkering Garage. They provide real tools and real materials for you to create whatever you imagine.

And the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is lighting their tree with the help of Tracy Lawrence. He’ll be performing too and that starts at 4 on Friday.