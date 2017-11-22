Paige’s Best Bets for the Thanksgiving holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators play the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday at 7 p.m. and I’m seeing tickets start at $65.
Tonight would be a good night to get your first look at Christmas lights like:
Drive Thru Dancing Lights at the Wilson County Fairgrounds
Christmas at Opryland
Holiday Lights at Cheekwood
If someone burns the turkey, there are more than a dozen restaurants open on thanksgiving day with special meals for the holiday.
Adele’s
Chauhan Ale and Masala House
Capitol Grille
Carter’s
Del Frisco’s Grille
Gray and Dudley
Henley
Kitchen Notes at the Omni
Merchants
The Mockingbird
Monell’s
Oak Steakhouse
Tansuo
Ted’s Montana Grill
On Black Friday instead of shopping you could go to Family Day at the Loveless. Starting at 10 am in their barn there will be a lot of activities for kids like mini train rides and face painting and free pictures with Santa and Mrs.Claus.
The Adventure Science Center will be open Friday and they’re opening a new exhibit called the Tinkering Garage. They provide real tools and real materials for you to create whatever you imagine.
And the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is lighting their tree with the help of Tracy Lawrence. He’ll be performing too and that starts at 4 on Friday.