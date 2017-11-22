Massage parlors raided in prostitution case in Murfreesboro, Shelbyville

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people were charged after two local massage parlors were raised by authorities on Tuesday.

Murfreesboro police say they worked with Shelbyville police as businesses in each city are connected and received complaints of possible prostitution.

Both businesses—Relief Massage in Shelbyville and Balance Day Spa in Murfreesboro—were raided Tuesday, resulting in charges against four people.

Over $10,000 in cash was also seized, as well as Lexus sedan.

Arrested in Murfreesboro was Sana Zhang, who was charged with six counts of impersonation of a licensed professional and massage of erogenous areas. According to police, over $7,000 in cash and a 2014 Lexus vehicle were seized from this location.

Zhang is currently incarcerated at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department under $34,500 bond.

Arrested in Shelbyville were of Baomei Zhao, charged with multiple counts of impersonation of a licensed professional and massage of erogenous areas, and Ying Chen, charged with criminal responsibility for the conduct of another.

A press release states Chen was also connected to the Murfreesboro business. Cash totaling $1,028 was seized at the Shelbyville business and an additional $2,445 was seized from a bank account registered to the business.

Shelbyville police have outstanding warrants on Yumin Liu, 41.

Baomei Zhao (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department) Ying Chen (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department) Sana Zhang (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)