Man arrested for threatening to kill everyone in Knoxville on Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for a Thanksgiving Day threat reportedly posted to his Facebook page.

Dale Jeffries II, 43, of Knoxville, allegedly said he was going to kill in everyone in Knoxville on Thursday.

He was taken into custody shortly before 2 p.m. at a business in west Knoxville, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Department of Justice.

Jefferies was charged with transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

He’s being held in custody pending a hearing next Wednesday, Nov. 29.