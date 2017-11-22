Let someone else cook on Thanksgiving: Dozens of restaurants open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The dog ate the turkey. You forgot to defrost. You have to work. You hate to cook.
No worries. You can still enjoy the holiday without spending hours in the kitchen.
Here are three dozen restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day. It would be wise to make reservations at some of these restaurants, or at least call ahead.
Adele’s, Nashville
615-988-9700
Open 12-7pm
Thanksgiving buffet with Chef Waxman’s version of traditional holiday favorites. Priced at $48 for adults, $18 for kids (5-12), and children 4 and under eat for free.
Aquarium Restaurant, Nashville
615-514-3474
Open 6-9pm
Serving a limited menu for Thanksgiving Day.
Buca di Beppo, Cool Springs
615-778-1321
Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Thanksgiving menu and Italian classics
Capitol Grille, Nashville
615-345-7116
Brunch 10am-3pm
Dinner 5-8pm
Serving a buffet for brunch and prix fixe menu for dinner. Brunch is priced at $69.50 for adults and $24.50 for kids. Dinner is $67.50 for adults and $27.50 for kids.
Carter’s, Nashville
615-620-5665
Seating at 12pm & 2:30pm
Join them for a family style feast and live music. Priced at $75 per person.
Champions, Nashville
615-872-2995
Open 10:30am-1am
Thanksgiving meal from 10:30am to 2pm. After, they will serve their regular menu until 1am.
Chauhan Ale & Masala House, Nashville
615-242-8426
Open 12-8pm
Serving their full menu, plus a separate menu with their own twist on Thanksgiving favorites.
Cracker Barrel, Nashville, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Smyrna
615-331-6733
Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Deacon’s New South, Nashville
615-994-1994
Open 11am, last seating at 2:30pm
Special Thanksgiving prix fixe menu priced at $60 per adult, $19.95 for children 12 and under.
Del Frisco’s Grille, Nashville
615-742-5503
Open 11am-8pm
Serving a three-course meal on Thanksgiving.
Gaylord Springs Golf Links, Nashville
615-458-1730
Open 10am-3pm
Offering a special Thanksgiving brunch.
Gray & Dudley, North Nashville
615-610-6460
Brunch 7-11am
Dinner 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Adults $25 – $55, Kids $15
Serving their regular brunch menu and a meat and three Thanksgiving meal.
Hard Rock Cafe, Nashville
615-742-9900
Open 10:30am-4pm
Serving their regular menu for the occasion.
Henley, Nashville
615-340-6378
Open 12-7pm
Special prix fixe menu with two individually served first and second courses, followed by a family-style turkey meal and dessert.
Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Nashville
615-208-9080
Open 11am-11pm
Providing their regular menu and Thanksgiving specials.
Adults 18.99, Kids $10.99
Kitchen Notes, Nashville
615-761-3700
Brunch 9am-2pm
Dinner 5-9pm
Offering a brunch buffet and prix fixe 3-course menu for dinner.
Loveless Cafe, Nashville
615-646-9700
Open 7am-2pm
Serving up a turkey and dressing special.
Maggiano’s Little Italy, Nashville
615-514-0270
Open 10am-10pm
Providing a family style four-course meal. Priced at $39.95 for adults and $17.95 for children (5-12 years old).
Marsh House at the Thompson Hotel, Nashville
615-262-6001
Breakfast 8-11am
Dinner 11am-8pm
Offering their regular breakfast menu and a four-course prix fixe menu for dinner.
Mason’s, Nashville
615-321-1990
Breakfast 6:30-10am
Lunch & dinner 12-3pm & 4-7pm
Providing their regular breakfast menu and a 3-course Thanksgiving meal for lunch and dinner.
Merchants, Nashville
615-254-1892
Open 2-10pm
Mere Bulles, Brentwood
615-467-1945
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Mockingbird, Nashville
615-741-9900
Open 12-8pm
Providing a Thanksgiving feast menu.
Monell’s, Nashville
Germantown location: 615-248-4747
Manor location: 615-365-1414
Open 10am-6pm
Serving a special Thanksgiving Day menu. Priced at $26 for adults, $15 for young adults (4-12), and children 3 and under eat for free.
Oak Steakhouse, Nashville
615-902-3111
Open 12-8pm
Offering a full menu plus a $49 prix fixe turkey dinner.
Opry Backstage Grill, Nashville
615-231-8854
Open 11am-7pm
Providing a special Thanksgiving menu for the occasion. Priced at $32 for adults, $16 for children 4-12, and children 3 and under eat for free.
Puckett’s Restaurants
615-794-5527
Nashville open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Franklin open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Columbia take-out only 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ravello, Nashville,
615-889-1000
Open 11am-5pm
Enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet throughout the day at Ravello inside Gaylord Opryland.
Tánsuŏ, Nashville
615-782-6786
12-8pm
Offering their regular menu with a couple of Thanksgiving special options.
Texas de Brazil, Nashville
615-320-0013
11am-9:30pm
Offering their regular menu with Thanksgiving options.
Trattoria Il Mulino, Nashville
615-620-3700
Open 11am-8pm
Serving their regular menu on Thanksgiving.
Shoney’s – All locations
Nashville: 615-352-4064
Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sitar Indian Cuisine, Nashville
615-321-8889
Open 11am-2:30pm, 5-10pm
Serving their regular menu on Thanksgiving Day.
Sperry’s, Belle Meade
615-353-0809
Open 11am-9pm
Serving a special Thanksgiving plate to order and their regular menu. Priced at $32 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under.