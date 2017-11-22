Let someone else cook on Thanksgiving: Dozens of restaurants open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The dog ate the turkey. You forgot to defrost. You have to work. You hate to cook.

No worries. You can still enjoy the holiday without spending hours in the kitchen.

Here are three dozen restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day. It would be wise to make reservations at some of these restaurants, or at least call ahead.

Adele’s, Nashville

615-988-9700

Open 12-7pm

Thanksgiving buffet with Chef Waxman’s version of traditional holiday favorites. Priced at $48 for adults, $18 for kids (5-12), and children 4 and under eat for free.

Aquarium Restaurant, Nashville

615-514-3474

Open 6-9pm

Serving a limited menu for Thanksgiving Day.

Buca di Beppo, Cool Springs

615-778-1321

Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving menu and Italian classics

Capitol Grille, Nashville

615-345-7116

Brunch 10am-3pm

Dinner 5-8pm

Serving a buffet for brunch and prix fixe menu for dinner. Brunch is priced at $69.50 for adults and $24.50 for kids. Dinner is $67.50 for adults and $27.50 for kids.

Carter’s, Nashville

615-620-5665

Seating at 12pm & 2:30pm

Join them for a family style feast and live music. Priced at $75 per person.

Champions, Nashville

615-872-2995

Open 10:30am-1am

Thanksgiving meal from 10:30am to 2pm. After, they will serve their regular menu until 1am.

Chauhan Ale & Masala House, Nashville

615-242-8426

Open 12-8pm

Serving their full menu, plus a separate menu with their own twist on Thanksgiving favorites.

Cracker Barrel, Nashville, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Smyrna

615-331-6733

Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Deacon’s New South, Nashville

615-994-1994

Open 11am, last seating at 2:30pm

Special Thanksgiving prix fixe menu priced at $60 per adult, $19.95 for children 12 and under.

Del Frisco’s Grille, Nashville

615-742-5503

Open 11am-8pm

Serving a three-course meal on Thanksgiving.

Gaylord Springs Golf Links, Nashville

615-458-1730

Open 10am-3pm

Offering a special Thanksgiving brunch.

Gray & Dudley, North Nashville

615-610-6460

Brunch 7-11am

Dinner 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Adults $25 – $55, Kids $15

Serving their regular brunch menu and a meat and three Thanksgiving meal.

Hard Rock Cafe, Nashville

615-742-9900

Open 10:30am-4pm

Serving their regular menu for the occasion.

Henley, Nashville

615-340-6378

Open 12-7pm

Special prix fixe menu with two individually served first and second courses, followed by a family-style turkey meal and dessert.

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Nashville

615-208-9080

Open 11am-11pm

Providing their regular menu and Thanksgiving specials.

Adults 18.99, Kids $10.99

Kitchen Notes, Nashville

615-761-3700

Brunch 9am-2pm

Dinner 5-9pm

Offering a brunch buffet and prix fixe 3-course menu for dinner.

Loveless Cafe, Nashville

615-646-9700

Open 7am-2pm

Serving up a turkey and dressing special.

Maggiano’s Little Italy, Nashville

615-514-0270

Open 10am-10pm

Providing a family style four-course meal. Priced at $39.95 for adults and $17.95 for children (5-12 years old).

Marsh House at the Thompson Hotel, Nashville

615-262-6001

Breakfast 8-11am

Dinner 11am-8pm

Offering their regular breakfast menu and a four-course prix fixe menu for dinner.

Mason’s, Nashville

615-321-1990

Breakfast 6:30-10am

Lunch & dinner 12-3pm & 4-7pm

Providing their regular breakfast menu and a 3-course Thanksgiving meal for lunch and dinner.

Merchants, Nashville

615-254-1892

Open 2-10pm

Mere Bulles, Brentwood

615-467-1945

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Mockingbird, Nashville

615-741-9900

Open 12-8pm

Providing a Thanksgiving feast menu.

Monell’s, Nashville

Germantown location: 615-248-4747

Manor location: 615-365-1414

Open 10am-6pm

Serving a special Thanksgiving Day menu. Priced at $26 for adults, $15 for young adults (4-12), and children 3 and under eat for free.

Oak Steakhouse, Nashville

615-902-3111

Open 12-8pm

Offering a full menu plus a $49 prix fixe turkey dinner.

Opry Backstage Grill, Nashville

615-231-8854

Open 11am-7pm

Providing a special Thanksgiving menu for the occasion. Priced at $32 for adults, $16 for children 4-12, and children 3 and under eat for free.

Puckett’s Restaurants

615-794-5527

Nashville open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franklin open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Columbia take-out only 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ravello, Nashville,

615-889-1000

Open 11am-5pm

Enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet throughout the day at Ravello inside Gaylord Opryland.

Tánsuŏ, Nashville

615-782-6786

12-8pm

Offering their regular menu with a couple of Thanksgiving special options.

Texas de Brazil, Nashville

615-320-0013

11am-9:30pm

Offering their regular menu with Thanksgiving options.

Trattoria Il Mulino, Nashville

615-620-3700

Open 11am-8pm

Serving their regular menu on Thanksgiving.

Shoney’s – All locations

Nashville: 615-352-4064

Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sitar Indian Cuisine, Nashville

615-321-8889

Open 11am-2:30pm, 5-10pm

Serving their regular menu on Thanksgiving Day.

Sperry’s, Belle Meade

615-353-0809

Open 11am-9pm

Serving a special Thanksgiving plate to order and their regular menu. Priced at $32 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under.