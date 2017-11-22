Inmates escape from DeKalb County jail; Search ongoing

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for three inmates who escaped from the DeKalb County jail.

The DeKalb County Sheriff said 38-year-old Jack Mullican, Jr., Bryon Gibbs, 32, and Daniel Hamilton, 26, escaped out of the jail annex.

Sheriff Patrick Ray said the inmates are believed to have escaped from the back of the jail through a door they pried open.

Mullican was incarcerated for a violation of probation and charges of aggravated burglary, theft of property, vandalism and a child support violation. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 174 pounds, bald with blue eyes. He also has multiple tattoos including a “joker” tattoo on his right arm.

Gibbs was in jail on charges of aggravated burglary, evading arrest, failure to appear, vandalism, and theft of property. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 149 pounds. He has multiple tattoos all the way up to his neck and a sleeve tattoo on both arms.

Hamilton was reportedly serving a 60 day sentence after which he was to begin serving a sentence of 11 months and 29 days for failure to appear and violation of probation. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 137 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. Hamilton also has multiple tattoos including a “money sign” tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 615-597-4935