Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals delivered by Cheatham sheriff’s office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With less than 24 hours from Thanksgiving, a local sheriff’s office was on a mission to help as many families as possible.

With turkey, dressing, and green beans by the ladle, the sheer amount of food packed into boxes in Cheatham County was staggering.

“We cooked about 1,000 pounds of turkey, 16 pans of dressing, 16 pans of green beans, and 16 pans of cream potatoes,” said Tom Pardue, an Ashland city bail bondsman in charge of cooking the food. “Well I had help today needless to say.”

Pardue was helped by a number people, packed tightly together on a cold afternoon in Ashland City.

Their goal was to help the sheriff’s office help the community.

“We found that there are a lot of kids in school that were going without a thanksgiving meal,” said Sheriff Mike Breedlove. “We decided, let’s start helping these kids.”

With the hundreds of pounds of turkey and mashed ‘taters packed and stacked into bags, the food was soon whisked away into deputy’s cars for transport.

“We are public servants, we see people at their worst, and we just want to put a smile on their face,” said Sheriff Breedlove.

Much of the food was donated by the community, but a good chunk of it was paid for thanks in part to No Shave November. Members of the sheriff’s office who wished to grow out their facial hair were asked to donate $20 toward Wednesday’s meal.