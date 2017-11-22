Nashville flight diverted to Albuquerque due to odor in cockpit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A flight headed to Nashville from Las Vegas was diverted to Albuquerque Wednesday afternoon due to an odor in the cockpit.

Flight No. 1686 with Frontier Airlines left Las Vegas at 12:45 p.m. Central time, and its intended destination was Nashville.

However, the plane diverted to Albuquerque and landed a short time after takeoff at 1:08 p.m.

Frontier Airlines told News 2 the flight was diverted “out of an abundance of caution” “due to an odor in the cockpit.” It’s not yet known what caused the odor or what it was.

We spoke with one passenger, Quenton Lewis, who is heading home for Thanksgiving.

“We started descending out of nowhere, and then out of nowhere the captain said ‘prepare for landing,’ and we landed a couple of minutes later,” he recounted.

“The whole time we was going down we didn’t know why we were landing,” Lewis continued.

New 2’s sister-station KRQE confirmed mechanics were called to look at the plane, and Frontier says the same plane will be used to continue on to Nashville.

There were 178 passengers and six crew on board; everyone is safe.