As homicides rise, Metro police say we must work together to address violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the number of homicides rising, the Nashville Police Department says everyone must work together to address violence.

New statistics show homicides are becoming a trend in the Metro-area.

In the first six months of 2017, there were 53 homicide victims.

Half of those victims were 30-years-old or younger. Sixteen others were between the ages of 16 and 25.

“We must all work together to address violence, particularly among our teens and young adults. Doing so, will have a generational effect and will benefit us all,” Metro police spokesman Don Aaron said.

Between January and June, Metro police took more than 1,000 guns off the streets, which is a 20 percent increase over the same period in 2016.