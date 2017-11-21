Tracy Lawrence helps fry 500 turkeys for Nashville Rescue Mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With Thanksgiving just two days away, the smell of turkey filled the air at the Nashville Rescue Mission.

The annual Tracy Lawrence turkey fry was held Tuesday and the country singer helped fry 500 turkeys for those in need.

“I think it’s wonderful. There is such a fellowship with the community here and I think being able to gather up here at the rescue mission and share in this day, it affects so many people, and I think it inspires people throughout the year to take notice and be charitable to the rescue mission that’s such a big part of our community.”

He continued, “There’s so much need here. I think it’s a wonderful day. We fellowship, we have a great time. The weather is perfect this year, so it couldn’t be better.”

This year is the 12th year for the turkey fry.