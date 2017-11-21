THP works to keep travelers safe over Thanksgiving holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be out in full force this weekend in an effort to keep travelers safe on the roadways.

Troopers will focus heavily on the more than 450 miles of Interstate 40 across the state with a trooper placed every 20 miles.

The agency’s goal is to have zero fatalities on the peak holiday travel days, which are Wednesday and Sunday.

“It is so heartbreaking when we lose a life on our Tennessee roadways,” Colonel Tracy Trott said. “I am making a commitment to increase our trooper presence not only on the I-40 corridor, but on all of our major Tennessee roadways. I am very thankful to the other highway patrols and state police across the nation who have also committed to this challenge. We need you, the public, to join us by doing your part in making safe choices as you drive across our state. “

Last year, there were 54 crashes on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and 51 on the Sunday after on I-40. Four of those crashes were alcohol-related.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is also halting all construction this holiday weekend. While there won’t be any lane closures, workers could be present near the road.

The worst time leave for the Thanksgiving holiday is Wednesday around 3 p.m.

As far as returning home, the worst time to hit the road is Sunday around 2 p.m.