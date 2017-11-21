Suspect sought after Nashville gas station robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a cashier of a South Nashville gas station was robbed at gunpoint late Monday night.

It happened at the Shell station on Vultee Boulevard near Briley Parkway just before midnight.

Metro police reported the suspect walked into the store wearing a mask, pulled out a black pistol and demanded cash from the clerk.

He left the store on foot toward Kermit Drive, according to police.

The suspect was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, stocky build with blue-green eyes and between 25 to 33 years old. He was wearing a gray, zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, black gloves, blue jeans and tan work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.