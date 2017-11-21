Student chefs roast turkeys for Thanksgiving feast at Room in the Inn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Culinary students at Nashville State Community College got a Thanksgiving lesson Tuesday.

They learned how to roast 16 turkeys to feed a large, hungry crowd.

Those 16 turkeys will feed about 300 people at Nashville’s Room in the Inn on Thanksgiving Day.

Chef Marylou Tate, assistant professor at the Randy Rayburn School of Culinary Arts, says it’s important for her students to learn about giving back to the community.

“It’s the right thing to do. It makes you feel good,” said Tate. “The industry is about feeding people, all people. That’s not just paying customers. Everyone deserves a well-made, chef-made meal.”

The turkeys were donated by Sysco, a food distribution company.

Students delivered all 16 turkeys, perfectly roasted, Tuesday afternoon.