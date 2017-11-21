Silver Alert issued for Bordeaux man with dementia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a 70-year-old man missing from the Bordeaux area.

A Silver Alert was issued early Tuesday morning for Curtis Gardner, who left his Eatons Creek Road home Monday afternoon to drive to Clarksville.

Metro police reported he never arrived at his destination.

Gardner, who has been diagnosed with dementia, is believed to be in a 2005 green Chrysler Pacifica with Tennessee license plate 439-JBM.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro police at 615-865-8600.