Shoplifting, vehicle break-ins are top crimes at Middle Tennessee malls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, and thousands of Middle Tennesseans will flock to area malls.

A review of publicly available crime data over the past four weeks shows that no major mall in the Nashville area is immune to crime.

During that timeframe, Opry Mills, the Mall at Green Hills, Rivergate Mall, and Cool Springs Galleria have each had more than 15 crime reports filed with either Metro police or Franklin police.

Most of the crimes reported are classified as property crimes. The top crimes reported include shoplifting, vehicle break-ins and credit card fraud.

While violent crime is rare at area malls, law enforcement officials recommend parking in well-lit areas.

Shoppers should also be aware of their surroundings and not be distracted, for example, by cell phones.

When leaving, mall-goers should have their keys in hand, as to not have to linger and become a potential crime victim.

Avoid leaving valuable objects, including shopping bags, in parked cars that are in plain view of would-be criminals.

