Reports of property rental scams come in weekly, say Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville is known around the world as a destination city, and the holidays are a prime time for people from everywhere to book a home or vacation rental online.

When a Nashville woman saw a Murfreesboro home listed on Craigslist, she contacted the owner who gave her the door code to get in and tour it.

The woman said she liked what she saw and paid $1,000 to secure the home, but when she tried to take possession of it, she learned it wasn’t available.

“She found an apartment in Murfreesboro. They even gave her the access code to walk through the apartment, which means they did homework. These guys didn’t wake up this morning and decide to become scam artist, this is their trade, this is what they do,” said Sgt. Michael Warren with Metro’s fraud unit.

So many people actually responded to the online ad and came by the home, the owners hung up a sign that said, “If you are responding to that Craigslist ad, you’ve been scammed.”

“That’s what the bad guys count on is that it’s such a good deal you won’t look into it,” Sgt. Warren said.

Warren told News 2 the problem isn’t just in Murfreesboro; every week, someone rents a Nashville property only to arrive and find out they’ve paid good money for something that was never for rent.

“We’ve had 40 this year, and this is week 42, so we get them weekly,” he said. “You can imagine how frustrating it would be if your property got listed on a site like this and every other person who knocks on your door is angry because they are going to vent on you because you are in the property they thought they had the right and standing to.”

According to Warren, scam artists find legitimate rental homes on reputable sites and post them for rent on classified sites.

“They are constantly combing through RealTracs, Airbnb – legit websites where real estate is posted and all they are doing is modifying the posting and putting a false contact in there,” explained Warren.

Sgt. Warren said if the rental sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

“If people would stop and make one phone call or one Google search, they would avoid this,” he said. “I don’t know how many times I read that report and people say after I looked it up on Google that address was blatantly listed as a scam.”

In the case of the Nashville woman who paid $1,000 for the rental home in Murfreesboro, Metro police have opened up an investigation into the cashed check.

Reputable websites like Airbnb said they golden rule is stay on the Airbnb platform. If for some reason you see an ad not on Airbnb or somehow you are led to a secondary payment site like PayPal or Western Union, that should be considered a red flag.