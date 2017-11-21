Nissan debuts dog-friendly concept SUV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new concept car from Nissan is rolling through Middle Tennessee.

A version of the popular Nissan Rogue designed specifically for dog owners debuted at the New York Auto Show earlier this year.

The “Dogue” comes with a vacuum, a 360 degree shower with a built-in pump and water tank and dog hammock.

“Everything in the back is padded and lined so you can clean it easily, vacuum up the hair nicely. It’s very easy to use and everything you need is in here accessories,” said William Mattiace with Nissan.

The Dogue also has air vents for the rear compartment, as well built-in dispensers for food and water.

Vols mascot Smokey stopped by News 2 to help show off all the Dogue’s featues, including the fold-out ramp to help your pup get in the back.

The Dogue is just a concept car and there is no word yet when or if it will ever go into production.