Metro Schools administrator accused of sexual harassment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro Nashville Public Schools administrator has been accused of sexual harassment.

Moreno Carrasco, the Executive Officer for Priority Schools, was placed on administrative leave while the accusations are investigated.

Carrasco was informed through a letter from Scott Lindsey, the Executive Director of Employee Relations.

The letter notes the period of administrative leave “is not a form of disciplinary action; it is just for the purpose of investigation.”

Carrasco joined Metro Schools in the summer of 2016, tapped to lead by the new Director of Schools, Shawn Joseph.

He comes from Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland, where he worked in the Office for School Support and Improvement as the head of leadership development both in schools and the central office.