MARTA mangles view of Georgia Dome’s implosion

ATLANTA (WATE) – The Weather Channel set up a camera to capture the implosion of the Georgia Dome on Monday morning. Everything was going according to plan – until a MARTA bus pulled up.

What happened next, well, you just have to watch.

The Georgia Dome was torn down after 25 years as the home of the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia State University Panthers. The stadium also hosted the Peach Bowl 25 times and the SEC Championship 23 times.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened right next door to the Georgia Dome earlier this year, taking the dome’s place as the host for sporting events and concerts.

The most Atlanta thing to ever happen? MARTA bus parks right in front of The Weather Channel's Dome implosion shot 🤦 https://t.co/poMIDFwMe8 pic.twitter.com/MW9wwTU09I — AJC (@ajc) November 20, 2017