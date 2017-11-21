Man wanted after bottles smashed on Nashville store owner’s head

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man they say smashed two bottles over the head of a store’s owner during an argument.

The violent assault happened last Tuesday inside the Zmart on Clarksville Pike when the suspect reportedly became upset over a refund.

Metro police say the man allegedly assaulted two other store employees during the argument as well. It’s not known how seriously any of them were injured.

According to a press release, the man was brought to the market by a woman who had been previously told by management to stay away from the store.

She has been identified as Capria Holmes, 19, and is facing charges of being an accessory after the fact of aggravated assault for transporting the unidentified assaulter to and from the store.

Authorities say she is not cooperating with the investigation, and she has yet to be taken into custody.

Anyone recognizing the suspect or who knows Holmes’ whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.