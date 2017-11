NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a tree line behind the Cayce Homes Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to South Eighth Street around 11:30 a.m. after shots were fired.

The body of Horace Whitley, identified by family, was found about an hour later behind Building 94 in the public housing development.

A motive for his death has not yet been determined.

